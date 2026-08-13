Mumbai: BMC To Restore Municipal Swimming Pool Supply From August 16 Despite 10 Per Cent Water Cut

Municipal swimming pools in Mumbai are set to reopen from August 16 after the BMC ordered restoration of water supply despite the continuing 10% water cut | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: The BMC’s decision to restore water supply to municipal swimming pools from August 16, after the facilities remained shut since June 17, has triggered a fresh face-off between the civic administration and the ruling party.

While the administration has cleared the reopening of pools for morning and evening sessions and ordered immediate restoration of their water connections, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde has opposed the move, questioning the priority of supplying water to recreational facilities when citizens in several areas continue to complain of low water pressure and disrupted supply.

Water Cut Continues Despite Improved Lake Levels

The controversy comes amid the BMC’s 10 per cent water cut, imposed from May 15. Although the seven lakes supplying Mumbai now hold nearly 89 per cent of their combined capacity, the civic administration has retained the cut, citing the need to conserve water and maintain reserves amid concerns over rainfall in the coming months.

The BMC is also factoring in the possibility of a prolonged dry spell in August and September. The city requires around 14.47 lakh million litres of water for its annual requirement from October 1, making adequate reserves a key concern for the civic body.

Despite the continued water cut, the BMC has directed officials to restore water connections to municipal swimming pools immediately, test the water quality and appoint adequate swimming instructors-cum-lifeguards before reopening the facilities. The concerned ward-level assistant engineers have been instructed to coordinate and ensure the connections are restored.

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Standing Committee Chairman Objects

Shinde said local corporators had repeatedly raised complaints about low water pressure and demanded withdrawal of the water cut, but the BMC had maintained that the cut could not yet be lifted.

Against this backdrop, the decision to divert water for swimming pools has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling party. Shinde has directed the administration to reconsider the move until citizens are assured a smooth and uninterrupted water supply.

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