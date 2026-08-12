 BMC Renames ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ As ‘Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana’, Proposes Higher Honorarium And User Fee
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BMC Renames ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ As ‘Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana’, Proposes Higher Honorarium And User Fee

The BMC has scrapped the ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ and renamed it ‘Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana’. The revamped scheme will involve 980 agencies for garbage collection and drain cleaning, proposes raising sanitation workers’ honorarium from ₹6,000 to ₹11,000, and may double the ₹20 monthly household user fee.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 02:05 AM IST
BMC Renames ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ As ‘Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana’, Proposes Higher Honorarium And User Fee
The BMC has approved renaming the ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ as ‘Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana’ and proposed higher honorarium for sanitation workers along with revised garbage collection charges | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The 'Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan', launched in 2012 during the undivided Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, has been scrapped and renamed 'Brihanmumbai Swachhta Seva Yojana'. The proposal was approved at a group leaders' meeting at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday evening.

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Under the revamped scheme, 980 agencies will undertake door-to-door garbage collection and drain cleaning. The monthly honorarium for sanitation workers is proposed to increase from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000, while the Rs 20 monthly user fee per household for garbage collection is likely to be doubled, an official said.

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