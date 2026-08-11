Mumbai: BMC To Issue Birth, Death And Marriage Certificates Within 3 Working Days Through RBD Portal

BMC has launched a new RBD portal facility enabling newly registered birth, death, and marriage certificates to be issued within three working days through ward-level Civil Facilitation Centres | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The BMC will now issue newly registered birth, death and marriage certificates within three working days under a new facility launched through its Registration of Birth & Death (RBD) portal.

The civic body has started accepting applications for birth and death registration and corrections at Civil Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in ward offices. Parents can also get a child's name added to a birth certificate within 15 years of birth, with the revised certificate issued within three working days.

New Online Facility Introduced

Earlier, citizens had to submit applications directly to the office of the Medical Officer of Health and make repeated visits to check the status of their applications. The manual process also made it difficult for the civic administration to effectively monitor pending applications and workloads.

Corrections in marriage certificates will be processed within three days, while corrections in birth and death certificates will take up to 25 working days. These include corrections to parents' names, addresses, date of birth and gender, among others.

QR-Code Certificates And Tracking

The BMC has also introduced a facility to convert old birth and death certificates into QR-code-enabled certificates. Applicants will have to submit the original certificate for verification, with the process generally taking up to 25 working days.

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Applicants will receive a unique ID on their acknowledgement receipt to track the status of their applications. The BMC said processing could take longer if old records are unavailable or cannot be traced.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to undertake public awareness campaigns, while information boards are being installed at CFCs to guide citizens about the new services.

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