Mumbai: BMC to replace outdated dog vehicles

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to buy four new vehicles to bring the stray dogs menace in the city under control. The proposal for the same would be tabled in the upcoming standing committee meeting.

According to the proposal, these vehicles will replace the existing three vehicles as they have become old and outdated. As per the RTO rules, vehicles that have completed eight years cannot run on roads. Further, BMC workers have complained that they are facing issues while carrying dogs because of these outdated vehicles. Hence, it is inevitable for BMC to buy new vehicles.

The BMC health department along with the Deonar abattoir are conducting sterilization of stray dogs in the city. The civic body has set up a control room to register complaints regarding stray dogs in the city.

To have no further issues, the BMC is planning to upgrade their existing network. After receiving a letter from the concerned department, the administration has invited tenders for the same. Antony garages private limited won the bid and is ready to procure vehicles in Rs 1,02,00,000. The said proposal will be kept before the standing committee on Monday.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:12 AM IST