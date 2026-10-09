Mumbai: BMC To Relocate Garbage Bins From Low-Footfall Areas, Focus On Busy Streets

The BMC plans to redesign garbage-bin placement across Mumbai’s 26 wards to reduce footpath obstructions and improve waste management in busy areas | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: The steel wet and dry bins installed by the BMC almost every 100 metres across Mumbai may soon be removed from low-footfall areas and locations with narrow footpaths.

The BMC has now decided to change its norm and install twin garbage bins on high-footfall roads and on a requirement basis, after conducting a ground survey across 26 wards.

The decision comes after its present norm of installing bins at uniform spacing failed to yield the desired results and resulted in avoidable clutter, obstruction to pedestrian movement and an unaesthetic streetscape.

Survey To Determine Bin Locations

An urban planning firm will be appointed for the survey and finalisation of the location and spacing of litter bins on roads with footpaths across Mumbai's wards. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has been floated for the same by the civic Solid Waste Management (SWM) department.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) Kiran Dighavkar said, "At present, the wet and dry garbage bins are placed every 100-200 metres. However, they are found to be insufficient for high-footfall areas and installed more than required in low-footfall areas. Accordingly, we have floated an EOI to appoint a firm to conduct a ground survey across 26 wards in Mumbai and finalise locations to install twin garbage bins on high-footfall roads and on a requirement basis."

Uniform Spacing Fails To Meet Needs

The administration observed that the present norm of uniform spacing of 100 metres does not adequately reflect the varied character of Mumbai's roads and footpaths.

On several stretches, particularly narrow footpaths, residential lanes with low footfall, or roads running along open spaces, installation of bins every 100 metres resulted in avoidable clutter, obstruction to pedestrian movement and an unaesthetic streetscape.

Conversely, on stretches with heavy pedestrian and commercial activity, such as market areas, transport hubs, commercial high streets and institutional precincts, bins placed 100 metres apart are found to be inadequate and result in overflowing bins and littering.

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BMC Seeks Rationalised Bin Placement

The civic body now seeks to achieve rationalised and contextual placement of litter bins that reduces unnecessary street clutter, improves the pedestrian and streetscape experience, ensures adequate bin availability in high-footfall and high-generation stretches, prevents overflowing bins and littering, and results in a defensible, well-documented, ward-wise bin location and spacing plan that can be adopted uniformly by all waste collection and transportation contractors across Mumbai.

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