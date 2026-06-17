Mumbai: BMC To Release ₹20,700 Crore Climate Budget After 12-Day Delay, Focus On Urban Heat Mitigation

BMC is set to unveil its climate budget with a focus on reducing urban heat and strengthening environmental resilience across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 18: After a delay of 12 days, the BMC's Environment Budget is expected to be released on Thursday by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The budget was scheduled to be released on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day, similar to the last two years; however, it was cancelled at the last moment as the mayor was unavailable.

The Free Press Journal had reported on June 5 that the BMC's Rs 20,700 crore budget for FY 2026-27, earmarked for various activities to be implemented by its Environment and Climate Change (E&CC) Department under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP), was scheduled to be released that evening at the BMC headquarters in Fort.

“On June 5, the mayor could not reach the event due to her busy schedule throughout the day. Thus, the climate budget was not released. We are waiting for the mayor's time. We expect that the budget book will be released on Thursday evening. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide will also be present,” said a senior BMC officer.

Climate budget sees nearly Rs 4,000 crore increase

The MCAP for the year emphasises measures to mitigate urban heat. The climate budget has seen a hike of almost Rs 4,000 crore from last year. It was in 2022 that the BMC published its first MCAP, committing to make Mumbai a net-zero and climate-resilient city by 2050.

This year, the focus of the E&CC Department will be on mitigating urban heat and implementing measures to control air pollution levels.

Also Watch:

‘Cool Roof Solutions’ among key initiatives

The department is also working on “Cool Roof Solutions”, under which High Albedo Heat Reflective Coating will be applied to the rooftops of various municipal properties in Mumbai to mitigate the urban heat island effect, enhance thermal comfort and reduce dependency on cooling systems.

The corporation aims to leverage climate budgeting as a governance system to allocate resources to climate-relevant measures and projects on an annual basis.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/