Mumbai: BMC To Mandate E-TDR System For All TDR Transactions From May 10, Phasing Out Manual Process

BMC rolls out mandatory E-TDR system to streamline development rights transactions in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will mandate its new E-TDR system for all Transferable Development Rights transactions from May 10, 2026, replacing the traditional manual process. The move aims to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in TDR dealings across Mumbai.

Digital transition for TDR transactions

This digital system is designed to make TDR transactions more transparent and faster once buyers and sellers complete their registrations. In the initial phase, both the traditional and new systems were operated in parallel to help users adapt smoothly to the upgraded platform.

However, as the digital process has now become stable and user-friendly, the BMC has decided that all TDR transactions will henceforth be conducted exclusively through the e-TDR system.

A senior civic official said, "The new system streamlines the entire TDR process by enabling buyers and sellers to connect easily on a single platform. It improves price transparency, while registered agreements strengthen trust and accountability. The official added that bank-based payments make transactions more secure and traceable. With time-bound approvals reducing delays, the Development Rights Certificate (DRC) is directly transferred to the beneficiary upon completion, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process."

Launch and user support measures

Under the initiative of the state government's Urban Development Department, in collaboration with the BMC, the country's first integrated digital platform for TDR transactions, the e-TDR system, was launched on April 15. To help citizens, developers, and stakeholders understand the system, the BMC had conducted multiple webinars and provided training sessions. User manuals, video guides, and an online grievance redressal system have also been made available on https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in.

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What is TDR?

When a landowner’s property is acquired for public purposes such as roads, parks, or infrastructure projects, instead of direct monetary compensation, they are granted additional development rights. These rights are issued in the form of a DRC. The owner can either utilise these TDR in their own project or sell them to another developer.

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