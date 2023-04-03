Mumbai: BMC to launch multimedia chatbot to answer citizen's queries | File

From making payments for various services, applying for certificates to seeking information about various facilities in the city, an omnichannel chatbot will soon be launched by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, which will engage citizens across platforms ranging from its mobile app to its web portal and extend services through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The omnichannel chatbot solution seeks to provide unified communication through its web portal and other mediums for interaction with citizens.

Live agent to answer queries that chatbot cannot answer

The system will also allow a live agent to answer questions that the chatbot cannot. When a user asks the chatbot for specific information, such as applying for a marriage certificate or paying property tax, it will redirect and guide the user to the appropriate digital window.

If the user wishes to obtain services such as paying property tax or water tax, or obtaining a certificate or permit, the system will direct them to the BMC's online payment systems or weblinks.

The chatbot will also send notifications to the users regarding various services and updates. It will also have a feedback window and an option to register complaints attended.

The chatbot service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BMC has issued a tender for the system's development.

Earlier last year, during COVID-19, the BMC launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to convey information regarding the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination.