Mumbai: BMC to install 'Meghdambari' on Bal Shivaji Maharaj and Jijamata statue in Rani Baugh

Bal Shivaji Maharaj and Jijamata statues in Rabi Baugh. | Twitter image

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install a 'Meghdambari' (umbrella) on the Bal Shivaji Maharaj and Jijamata statues, which are located in Rani Baugh. BMC will spent Rs. 43 lakh in the production of Meghdambari. The entire Meghdambari will be made of copper with an artistic design on it.

Veer Jijamata Udyan, popularly known as Rani Baugh, is the oldest public garden in Mumbai. It was constructed in the year 1861 in memory of England's Queen Victoria. Thousands of visitors pay to visit this garden with their children. The BMC is the authority in charge of maintaining and improving the garden. Many wild animals and birds have been kept in zoos. A few years back, Humboldt Penguins were included in the zoo. Apart from that, many heritage structures are situated in Rani Baugh.

It will complete the look of statue

There is one statue of Bal Shivaji and his mother, Jijabai. The statue is made of pure bronze. According to DR Sanjay Tripathi, Superintendent of Jijamata Udyan said, "The height of the statue is around 9 feet and it was erected in the year 1992. There was no Meghdambari on the statue, so we have decided to install one on it."

A suitable Meghdambari will be installed. Another officer said, " We got approval from the commissioner, and within the next two months we will install it on the statue. Small embroidery work will be there to add to the beauty of Meghdambari. Special artists are working on it. "

Meghdambari will give the statue a complete look. He added.