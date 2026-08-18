Mumbai: BMC To Install Low-Tide Marker Buoys At 21 Idol Immersion Sites Ahead Of Festivals

Solar-powered marine buoys will mark designated immersion zones and help devotees identify the low-tide line at Mumbai beaches | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The BMC will install low-tide-line marker buoys at 21 natural immersion sites to enhance safety during idol immersions. The system will include mooring infrastructure and solar-powered lights to aid devotees during Ganeshotsav and Navratrotsav. The project will be implemented under a three-year contract.

In accordance with the 2024 Bombay High Court directives for Ganeshotsav, Navratrotsav and Maghi Ganeshotsav, the BMC has begun implementing the revised idol-immersion guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Accordingly, idol immersion is being carried out only in non-eco-sensitive areas between the low-tide and high-tide lines. The system was initially installed on a pilot basis at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Buoys To Mark Immersion Zones

Mumbai has 43 designated sites where idols are primarily immersed in the sea. To demarcate the low-tide line at these locations, the civic body plans to install marine navigation buoys as visual markers. The system will be installed at 21 of the 43 sites in the first phase.

Litmus Marine Innovation Pvt. Ltd. has been selected to execute the project, which will include three years of maintenance. The total cost of installing and maintaining the buoy system is estimated at Rs 2.22 crore.

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Solar Lights To Aid Devotees

According to civic officials, the buoys will help devotees and municipal personnel identify the low-tide line and designated immersion zone. Equipped with solar-powered lights, they will remain visible at night and will be securely anchored to the seabed to prevent displacement by waves.

The buoys will be temporary installations, removed after each immersion period and reinstalled for subsequent Ganeshotsav, Navratrotsav and Maghi Ganeshotsav immersions.

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