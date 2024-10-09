Mumbai: BMC To Install 16 Trash Barge Systems In Eastern Suburbs’ Nullahs By June 2025 To Prevent Waterlogging & Sea Pollution

AFP PHOTO / Indranil MUKHERJEE | Representative Image

The BMC will be installing 16 barges equipped with trash brooms in major nullahs in the eastern suburbs. This initiative aims to prevent garbage from entering the sea and obstructing drainage outlets, which can contribute to waterlogging. Although the installation was delayed during this monsoon, civic officials have confirmed that the trash brooms will be operational by June 2025.

The civic body conducts desilting of minor and major nullahs in the city ahead of the monsoon to manage debris and prevent flooding. Floating materials in these waterways often enter the sea and can be washed back onto beaches during heavy rains, resulting in garbage accumulating on shores like Marine Drive. To prevent clogging, the civic body has installed trash brooms at nine locations across the city.

In March, the civic body invited another tender for the installation of an additional 16 trash brooms at various Mithi River outlets, rivers, and major nullahs in the eastern suburbs. The BMC has received three bids for a project, with the lowest bid quoted at Rs. 81 crores. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has given administrative approval, and an official confirmed that the work order will be issued soon. The total expenditure for the installation and maintenance over five years is set at Rs. 88.46 crores.

The existing trash brooms at locations such as Gajdar Bandh Nullah, Main Avenue, Mogra Nullah, and various others effectively remove around 1.5 tonnes of floating waste daily. These brooms help prevent silt and garbage from accumulating on the water surface. The waaste collected is transported to designated dumping sites. The initiative aligns with the National Green Tribunal's directive to the BMC in 2020, aiming to prevent floating debris from entering the sea. The BMC first introduced this system at Irla Nullah in Andheri East in 2018.