Mumbai: BMC to hold five-day polio camp across the city

Polio drops being administered to a toddler in Navi Mumbai | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: As a part of the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be organising a five-day polio camp from September 18 to 23 across the city. The civic body is aiming at around 8.90 lakh children under five years of age, for which they have set up more than 4000 booths.

For this purpose, around 5000 BMC workers, forming teams, will be working during the day and 24 night teams will work for vaccination of migrant-homeless children.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, said that pulse polio vaccination means giving all children under 5 years of age an 'extra dose of polio' on a single day in addition to regular vaccination. As per the guidelines from the Central and State Governments since 1995, Pulse Polio campaign is being conducted door to door on Sunday of a particular month and for the next five days. So far a total of 134 pulse polio vaccination campaigns have been conducted by the BMC.

“We appeal to all the parents to be a part of this campaign and help administer polio doses to their children. As part of this campaign, two drops of polio will be administered to all children below five years of age at the vaccination booth on Sunday. Also, for the next five days on Pulse Polio Day, those children who missed the dose will be given polio doses in a planned manner by two volunteer vaccination teams each by visiting their houses,” she said.

Due to the successful implementation of this campaign in our country, the World Health Organization has declared India as a polio-free country since 2014. But, in the year 2022, 19 polio cases have been found in some countries around the world. In this, 14 patients have been found in Pakistan, 1 patient in Afghanistan, 4 in Mozambique. Due to this, the polio-free countries also need to take proper precautions.