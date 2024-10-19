 Mumbai: BMC To Demolish And Reconstruct Irla Nullah Bridge Near JVPD Junction For ₹11.15 Crores, Project Duration Set For 15 Months
Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC is set to reconstruct a bridge over the Irla Nullah, located near the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) junction. The current bridge, deemed structurally unsound, will be demolished to make way for the new structure. The project is expected to take approximately 15 months to complete, with an estimated cost of around Rs. 11.15 crores.

A structural auditor M/s ASG Consultancy, appointed by the BMC conducted a thorough audit of bridges in the western suburbs in 2022. The assessment revealed that the bridge connecting Moragaon and the Irla pumping station, located near the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) scheme, is in a state of disrepair.

Based on these findings, the consultant recommended that the civic body demolish the old bridge and construct a new one to ensure safety and structural integrity.

"The existing bridge over the Irla Nullah features stone construction. On either side of the footpath, there are two water pipes—one measuring 900 mm and another 300 mm. The steel supporting the bridge slab is deteriorated and corroded. Furthermore, the protective wall has partially collapsed in several areas, and noticeable sagging has occurred on the western side of the bridge," said a civic source.

The BMC prepared an estimate of Rs.10.31 crores and invited tenders, receiving responses from four bidders. Their bids ranged from 13% to 15% below the estimated rates, with M/s Samruddhi Enterprises submitting the lowest bid at 15% below the estimate, securing the contract.

The proposal received administrative approval before the announcement of the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly election. The total expenditure for the project will amount to Rs.11.15 crores, including all taxes. The bridge measures 28 meters in length and 18.3 meters in width, supported by a reinforced concrete (RCC) piles foundation.

