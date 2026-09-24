Mumbai: BMC To Crack Down On Illegal Posters, Banners And Hoardings From September 25; Mayor Ritu Tawde Seeks Hefty Fines

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has called on the BMC to take legal action and impose hefty fines over illegal posters, banners and hoardings defacing public infrastructure across the city | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The BMC will launch a drive from September 25 against illegal posters, banners, hoardings and promotional stickers defacing bridges, flyovers and monorail pillars across Mumbai, with action set to begin after Ganeshotsav.

Mayor Seeks Legal Action

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday called for legal action and hefty fines against individuals and organisations whose photographs or promotional material appear on unauthorised publicity material.

She said she would write to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, amid concerns over the continued defacement of public infrastructure despite Bombay High Court directions against illegal hoardings and banners.

Tawde said promotional stickers pasted on monorail pillars and flyover columns had added to the problem of illegal publicity. The stickers are difficult to remove and often leave marks on public structures even after civic workers strip them off, she said, stressing that removal alone would not solve the issue.

Accountability For Illegal Publicity

Tawde further said accountability should extend to those who benefit from unauthorised publicity. She plans to seek the commissioner’s review of provisions to register cases and levy substantial fines on individuals featured in illegal publicity material.

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A BMC License Department official said action against illegal banners and posters will begin from September 25, after Ganeshotsav. The civic body removes 15,000–20,000 unauthorised hoardings every year, with nearly 45% linked to birthday greetings for political leaders or festive celebrations.

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