Mumbai Theatre Tax Hike On Hold: BMC Awaits State Nod; Multiplex Rate Proposed At ₹400 Per Show

Mumbai cinema halls will continue paying existing theatre tax rates until the proposed hike receives state approval | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The BMC’s plan to raise theatre tax remains on hold, pending approval from the state Urban Development Department. Cinema halls and other entertainment venues will continue to pay the existing rates until the hike is notified, officials said.

Proposed Revised Theatre Tax

The BMC has proposed retaining the old theatre tax rates for 2027-28 until the state government clears the revised rates. Pending approval from the Urban Development Department, the proposal could see multiplexes paying Rs 400 per show, sharply higher than the existing Rs 60 charged for AC cinemas.

Under the proposed rates, single-screen AC cinemas would pay Rs 200 per show, non-AC cinemas Rs 90 and dramas, jalsas and other entertainment programmes Rs 100.

The BMC has been seeking the state government’s nod for the revised rates, which will take effect only from the date specified in its Gazette notification, according to the civic proposal.

“Until the revised rates are sanctioned by the Urban Development Department, the existing rates will continue to apply,” a civic official said.

Current Rates And Exemptions

Law Committee member Tajinder Tiwana said the proposal was discussed at length on Tuesday and would be taken up for further discussion. Currently, AC cinemas pay Rs 60 per show and non-AC cinemas Rs 45, while dramas and other entertainment programmes are taxed at Rs 25 per show.

Circus and funfairs attract a daily tax of Rs 50. The proposed structure retains the exemption for Marathi and Gujarati films, plays, one-act plays and tamashas, regardless of the type of theatre.

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Advance Payment Concession

The BMC has proposed continuing the 6% concession introduced in 1959 for taxpayers who pay their monthly theatre tax in advance by the fifth of the month.

The benefit is proposed to remain in force for 2027-28. The proposed annual theatre tax rates will be subject to approval by the Law Committee, Standing Committee and the civic house.

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