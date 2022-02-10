Mumbai: BMC to construct 7 buildings of 23 storey to rehabilitate affected people by GMLR project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be constructing seven buildings of 23 storey each to rehabilitate Project affected people (PAP) by the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The Mumbai civic body will construct these seven buildings along Lal Bahadur Shashtri (LBS) Marg, towards Kanjurmarg for housing the around 800 families who were found to be eligible PAPs for rehabilitation.

The Goregaon - Mulund link road (GMLR) is a fourth major link, connecting the eastern suburbs and the western suburbs, being implemented in four phases. The 12.2-km GMLR with twin tunnels will be passing through Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)

According to officials, BMC said the construction of the project will impact families living in the Khindipada area at Bhandup and in Film City at Goregaon.

"For the construction of GMLR, rehabilitation of approximately 660 resident families and 51 commercial structures and approximately 100 deprived families is required. For rehabilitation of PAPs, construction of seven buildings of ground plus 23 storeys each are proposed on the plot at LBS Marg, Kanjur (West) in ‘S’ Ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and parts of Powai)," said a BMC official.

According to the officials, work on the construction of these buildings is expected to start in 2022. A provision of Rs 100 crores is proposed for the rehabilitation of PAPs.

Meanwhile, the clearance of the Forest Department is expected after compliance with certain conditions. To suggest mitigation measures Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has been appointed and a study of the effect on the biodiversity of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) during the construction and operation of the tunnel has been started.

In the fourth phase, work of an underpass across Western Express Highway at Oberoi mall, Goregaon and a second-level flyover at Eastern Express Highway at Airoli Junction will be undertaken.

Goregaon Mulund Link Road: Total length 12.2 KM

Total PAP's: 760

Budget allocated for the project in 2022-23 - Rs. 1300 crore

Budget allocated for rehabilitation of PAPs in 2022-23 - Rs 100 crore

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST