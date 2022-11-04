e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home

The total cost of the tender is Rs22.27 crore. The civic body plans to finish the entire concretisation within six months including the rainy season.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home | ANI
The BMC has undertaken concretisation and beautification work of roads near the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (near Sagar bungalow at Napean Sea Road). The BMC has issued tenders for the construction work. The total cost of the tender is Rs22.27 crore. The civic body plans to finish the entire concretisation within six months including the rainy season.

The roads which are going to be concretised and beautified are Narayan Dabholkar Marg and J Mehta Marg. Executive road engineer Sanjay Jadhav said, “The said road is a VIP road. Narayan Dabholkar road is 880m and J Mehta Road is 200m. The said road which connects Napean Sea Road and Narayan Dabholkar Road is 1km-long. We will concretise the entire stretch and lay stamp concrete on the footpaths.” He added that an advanced drainage system and utility ducts will also be constructed.

Recently, the BMC cancelled Rs5800 crore worth of road concretisation work after a poor response from bidders. According to the BMC, stringent conditions included in the tender documents made contractors refrain from participating in the bid. The civic body plans to issue fresh tenders soon.

