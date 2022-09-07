Mumbai: BMC to compile ward-wise centralised data for project-affected people | FPJ Photo

The BMC allots alternate accommodation to project-affected people (PAP) in various infrastructure projects like roads and nullah widening and others. To bring transparency in the allotments to PAPs, the BMC has now decided to compile ward-wise centralised data which will be available on one click. This will enable the civic body to plan and undertake projects for the PAPs as per the actual requirement of the ward, said a civic official.

There are various bottlenecks in the alignment of existing roads leading to traffic congestion. Moreover, the encroachment alongside the nallah delays the project of widening. For many projects, the greatest challenge is PAP, who are unwilling to hand over their land and move. This leads to delay projects as PAPs often dispute the accommodation offered to them. Last year, the BMC decided to increase the maximum cap of financial compensation from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for commercial and residential affected due to various infrastructure projects.

The data of the PAPs is prepared by the assistant commissioner of the concerned ward and the residential PAPs are alloted through an online system. Many times infrastructural projects get delayed due to the pending resettlement of PAPs resulting in an increase in cost for the projects. However, there is no centralised data available on approved PAPs for which allotment is done through the online removal encroachment (RE ) module. The absence of this data may result in duplication of PAPs. So it is required to take ward-wise data for implementing all infrastructural projects and to prepare a list of eligible PAPs (residential or non -residential). The data will be uploaded to the online PAP system, says a BMC circular.

As per the estimate prepared by the estate department considering all major infrastructure projects that will be undertaken in the future, the BMC requires 36,000 PAP housing units. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of the estate department said, “Earlier we couldn't capture data from the system so we are updating it and also making digital signatures required for it. Accordingly, the data will get generated on our system about available PAPs, and we will get to know about actual distributed PAPs and monetary compensation.

Details of the project

* All the assistant commissioners of 24 wards are instructed to prepare Annexure 2 for any project in the RE module only

This will generate a unique identification number for each PAP

* The proposal for monetary compensation of up to Rs 25 lakh for residential and commercial PAPs will be processed by the deputy or joint commissioner

Proposal up to Rs 50 lakh by the concerned additional commissioner

Above Rs 50 lakh by the standing committee

* The proposal for allotment of commercial PAPs will be processed by the assistant commissioner (market) for approval of the concerned deputy commissioner