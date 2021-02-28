Mumbai: BMC to begin third phase of COVID-19 vaccination from tomorrow - Here's all you need to know





As per the guidelines received from the Central Government, the third phase of vaccination will be implemented in municipal and government hospitals as well as private hospitals. Among the private hospitals which are implementing 'Jan Arogya Yojana' or Central or State Government Health Insurance Schemes, private hospitals are being included in the vaccination program.

However, against the list of 53 hospitals in the jurisdiction of BMC which are linked to the Central Government'sJan Arogya Yojana' and also by the Central or State Government Health Insurance Scheme has been released by the centre.



"BMC is fully equipped for the third phase of 'covid19 vaccination. Vaccination facility selected for now three private hospitals and five jumbo covid care centres run by the BMC. The number of centres will be increased gradually, said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

Kakani added that the infrastructure for carrying out the vaccination drive for the third phase had to prepared by the private hospitals. “We will train them but they also need to be ready to offer services for the drive-in terms of proper infrastructure etc. Our training programme is on and it will be completed in the next few days," Kakani said.



The Kakani informed that those going to private hospitals/ facilities will have to pay Rs 250 for the vaccine and Rs.100 as user charges and Rs.150 will have to be given to the government. So, it needs to be seen how many hospitals are ready to do that.