Mumbai: BMC to begin third phase of COVID-19 vaccination from tomorrow - Here's all you need to know

Amid speculations of whether the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start the third phase of the covid vaccination drive from March 1 or not, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday announced the names of five civic-run facilities and three private hospitals as free and paid vaccine centres for now. The number of vaccination centres for the third phase across Mumbai will be gradually increased, civic officials said.
In this phase, senior citizens who have completed 60 years of age will be vaccinated. Also, people between the age group of 45 and 60 years of age and those with comorbidity will be vaccinated in the third phase, the BMC officials said.
As per the guidelines received from the Central Government, the third phase of vaccination will be implemented in municipal and government hospitals as well as private hospitals. Among the private hospitals which are implementing 'Jan Arogya Yojana' or Central or State Government Health Insurance Schemes, private hospitals are being included in the vaccination program.
However, against the list of 53 hospitals in the jurisdiction of BMC which are linked to the Central Government'sJan Arogya Yojana' and also by the Central or State Government Health Insurance Scheme has been released by the centre.
"BMC is fully equipped for the third phase of 'covid19 vaccination. Vaccination facility selected for now three private hospitals and five jumbo covid care centres run by the BMC. The number of centres will be increased gradually, said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).
Kakani added that the infrastructure for carrying out the vaccination drive for the third phase had to prepared by the private hospitals. “We will train them but they also need to be ready to offer services for the drive-in terms of proper infrastructure etc. Our training programme is on and it will be completed in the next few days," Kakani said.
The Kakani informed that those going to private hospitals/ facilities will have to pay Rs 250 for the vaccine and Rs.100 as user charges and Rs.150 will have to be given to the government. So, it needs to be seen how many hospitals are ready to do that.
The third phase of free vaccination will begin on March 1, 2021, at BMC run facilities - BKC Jumbo Hospital, Bandra, Mulund Jumbo Covid Hospital, Mulund, Nesco Jumbo Covid Hospital, Goregaon, Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri and Dahisar Jumbo Hospital, Dahisar. In 19 other BMC run facilities/vaccination centres, the third phase of free vaccination will start from March 2, 2021.
"Vaccination will continue only for the health workers and front line workers of the private hospital where the vaccination centre is currently operating. A decision in this regard will be taken only after the policy in this regard is finalised by the State Government," said a senior BMC official.
Therefore, as per the union government order, in the private hospitals across Mumbai which are linked to the 'Jan Arogya Vima Yojana', Central or State Government Health Insurance Schemes, vaccination of senior citizens who have completed 60 years of age and citizens with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 60 years will be started from March 1 and will be carried out on a paid basis.
The private facilities selected include. H. J. Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital, Ghatkopar, K. J. Somaiya Medical College, Sion and S. R. C. C. Children's Hospital, Mahalakshmi.
As per the above details, the citizens belonging to the respective categories are required to register on the 'CoWin Digital' platform (Android App). It is also possible to register in advance for this or even before the vaccination at the respective vaccination centres.
"Citizens should carefully state their date of birth and other details while registering. This detail must be as per the details in Aadhar Card, Election Identity Card or PAN Card or other government authorised documents. Citizens should also bring these documents with them at the time of vaccination at the centres. Also, Citizens with comorbidities have to submit/get a medical certificate from a registered medical care provider/doctor at the Vaccination Center and citizens above 60 years of age are required to submit proper proof of age (office, Aadhaar card, PAN card, election identity card, etc.).
The 'Co-win Digital Platform' will be open from 9 a.m. on March 1, 2021, for registration. Thereafter, the citizens belonging to the above category can register themselves. " We appeal to the citizens not to rush to the Vaccination Center until the registration process on the CoWin Portal is done," a civic official said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)