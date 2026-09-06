Mumbai: BMC To Appoint NEERI For ₹3.01-Crore Study On Methane, Air Pollution At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground

NEERI will study methane emissions, odour and air quality around the Kanjurmarg waste-processing facility over two years | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 5, 2026: Following directions from the Bombay High Court (HC), the BMC body will be appointing the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to tackle foul odour, air pollution and recurring fire incidents at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

NEERI will conduct a two-year scientific study to detect methane emissions from the site and assess air quality, odour levels and other pollutants in surrounding areas. The study is expected to cost Rs 3.01 crore.

Mumbai generates around 6,300 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily, nearly 90% of which is processed at the Kanjur facility—about 1,000 MT through windrow composting and 5,300 MT through bioreactor technology. However, potential methane emissions from the plant have raised environmental concerns.

During a PIL hearing, the Bombay HC cited a UCLA study and flagged the issue, underscoring the need for an independent scientific assessment to quantify emissions and assess their environmental impact.

NEERI Study To Track Methane

A proposal to appoint NEERI has been placed before the BMC Standing Committee for consideration on Wednesday. Under the proposal, NEERI will scientifically assess methane emissions from the Kanjur waste mounds, identify where the gas is escaping and quantify the emissions. The study will use ground sensors, drone surveys, satellite imagery and GIS-based mapping to locate methane hotspots across the facility.

"The key objective of the study is not merely to collect pollution data, but to identify the sources and hotspots of methane and odour emissions and recommend preventive measures. The findings are expected to provide the BMC with a scientific basis for making necessary changes to the management and operation of the waste-processing facility," said an official. NEERI will submit progress reports at the end of six, 12 and 18 months, followed by the final report after 24 months.

Study To Assess Seasonal Variations

The study will have two components: Rs 2.11 crore for quantifying methane emissions using drones, satellite imagery and ground sensors, and Rs 90 lakh for assessing air pollution, odour-causing gases and VOC emissions in residential areas around Kanjur.

The total contract value is estimated at Rs 3.01 crore. The assessment will span the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon periods, allowing researchers to track seasonal variations in methane emissions and determine the impact of weather conditions on emission levels.

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Monitoring Air Quality Near Kanjur

The study will also assess odour and air pollution in residential areas around the Kanjur facility, where residents have long complained of foul smells and poor air quality. In consultation with the BMC, six to 10 monitoring stations are proposed to be installed for round-the-clock air-quality monitoring.

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