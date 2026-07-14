Mumbai: BMC Tightens Landfill Safety Norms After Fatal Moshi Garbage Mound Collapse

The BMC has strengthened safety measures at Mumbai's landfill sites following the fatal Moshi garbage mound collapse | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: In the wake of the recent fatal incident at the Moshi dumping ground in Pune, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed officials to maintain waste heaps at all landfill sites within the prescribed height limits.

The civic body has also ordered the immediate completion of stability audits of all structures at dumping grounds, including sheds, workshops and maintenance containers, to ensure structural safety and prevent accidents.

Following the July 8 garbage mound collapse at the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project in Moshi, which trapped 23 people and claimed nine lives till Tuesday, the BMC has stepped up safety measures at its solid waste facilities.

In the wake of the tragedy, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma conducted a virtual review of the civic body's solid waste management projects and safety protocols, directing officials to strengthen preventive measures across all landfill and biomining sites.

Safety Measures Strengthened

During the review, Dr Sharma directed officials to keep waste heaps at landfill sites within the prescribed height limits, restrict entry to authorised personnel and maintain records of all visitors.

He also ordered the immediate completion of stability audits of sheds, workshops, maintenance containers and other structures at dumping grounds.

With the monsoon underway, he called for a comprehensive inspection of stormwater drains and surface drainage systems. Reviewing biomining operations at Kanjurmarg, Deonar and Mulund, Sharma directed officials to follow safe excavation practices, identify unstable zones and install adequate barricading in vulnerable areas.

Focus On Risk Prevention

He also ordered an assessment of fire and methane gas risks at the Deonar WTE plant and legacy waste sites, while directing officials to prevent fires in Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) stockpiles, conduct regular mock drills and ensure that no material is stored within Refuse Transfer Station (RTS) premises.

Sharma further instructed the Chief Engineer and Deputy Chief Engineer to inspect all project sites within a week to verify compliance with safety protocols.

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Stressing that safety must remain paramount, he said risks such as landfill collapses, fires, machinery accidents and excavation-related incidents should be identified early, continuously monitored and mitigated through robust engineering and operational measures. He added that ensuring the safe execution of solid waste management projects is a shared responsibility of civic officials and contractors.

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