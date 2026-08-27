Mumbai: BMC Terminates Jogeshwari’s HBT Trauma Centre Medicine In-Charge Over Alleged Duty Lapses

The BMC has terminated the contractual Medicine Department in-charge at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari following alleged duty lapses | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has terminated a contractual Lecturer and In-charge of the Department of Medicine at HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, after he allegedly failed to respond to two show-cause notices over irregular attendance and dereliction of duty.

The Dean of HBT Medical College, Dr R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital and HBT Trauma Care Hospital, confirmed the termination.

A senior administrative official said the doctor was terminated around 15 days ago after failing to respond to the notices. “He was not reporting to work regularly and used to leave after checking hardly four to five patients. During the monsoon, despite requests to attend more patients and train new doctors, he was unwilling,” the official said.

The doctor’s contract was renewed in April 2026 and was valid until March 31, 2027. The official said the civic body could not continue paying public money without the required service.

Show-Cause Notices Cite Lapses

A July 9 show-cause notice accused him of gross dereliction of duty, negligence in patient care and violation of Municipal Service Regulations. A second notice was issued a week later.

The administration alleged that he frequently skipped OPD duties, failed to conduct rounds and bedside assessments in medical wards, the Trauma Ward and ICU, and did not attend emergencies despite a shortage of medical officers. He was also accused of directing House Officers to shift complicated patients from critical-care areas to general wards.

The notices further alleged unauthorised private practice during working hours, failure to counsel patients’ relatives and instructing House Officers to avoid admissions of complicated neurological and respiratory cases.

The doctor was given two working days to respond but allegedly failed to do so, following which the BMC proceeded with termination.

Doctor Denies Allegations

When contacted, the doctor said he had been associated with the hospital for five to six years and handled several emergencies single-handedly. He claimed he had repeatedly sought additional manpower.

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“I was handling around 110 IPD patients and a huge number of OPD patients. I wrote to the authorities around 10 times seeking an increase in manpower, but there was no positive response,” he said.

He also said his private practice was conducted in the evening after duty hours and that patient referrals were made because of manpower shortages at the trauma centre.

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