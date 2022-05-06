Mumbai: BMC targets to remove 9.07 laks silt from all nullahs before monsoon

The BMC has decided to make desilting more transparent by updating every piece of information related to it on its website.

The website will start working from May 6.

The civic body has set a target to remove 9,07,000 silt from all the nullahs before the monsoon hits this year.

Ullhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner, Basic Infrastructure said, “Curious citizens can see live updates of desilting work on the website and their mobile phones.”

“We have also been given a facility to see videos and photographs of desilting work, silt filing in trucks and unloading the same truck in the dumping ground can also be seen through a photograph," he added.

45 percent of desilting work is completed and the rest will be done by May 15, claimed BMC. It has approved 6 proposals for big nullahs and 17 proposals for small nullahs at a cost worth Rs 162 crores.

This year, the work was delayed by seven days, after which, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and corporators visited various nullahs and raised suspicion about the completion of work before May 31.

Thereafter, the BMC commissioner reviewed the work and directed the contractor to work in two shifts and use double machinery and complete pre-monsoon desilting work before May 15. He also appointed teams to monitor the ongoing work.

To address the queries of citizens, BMC has provided a link to the website (https://swd.mcgm.gov.in/wms2022).

