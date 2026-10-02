Mumbai: BMC Standing Committee Sends Back Proposal To Scrap ₹5.53-Crore EUS Machine Procurement For KEM, Sion Hospitals

Corporators opposed cancelling the tender for EUS machines, saying the diagnostic facility is urgently needed at the two civic hospitals | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: Facing cross-party opposition, the BMC Standing Committee sent back a proposal to scrap the procurement of two Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) machines for KEM and Sion hospitals.

Corporators questioned why the lone bidder was not being given a fair chance, warning that scrapping the process would only prolong the wait for a critical diagnostic facility and further inconvenience patients relying on civic hospitals.

Single Bidder For Two Machines

Three years after the BMC floated a tender for one EUS machine each at KEM and Sion hospitals, covering installation, commissioning, a three-year warranty and five-year comprehensive maintenance, Pentax Medical India Pvt. Ltd. was the sole bidder.

The two-machine procurement was estimated at Rs. 5.53 crore. With only one bidder, the BMC administration moved a proposal before the Standing Committee on Thursday to cancel the procurement.

Corporators Oppose Cancellation

Shiv Sena (Shinde) group leader Amey Ghole urged the Standing Committee to refer back the proposal, stressing that the EUS machines are urgently needed by poor patients who cannot afford costly treatment at private hospitals.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned the BMC’s stand on single-bid tenders, asking whether the rule was being applied consistently. He cited purchases of anaesthesia equipment and MRI machines that, he said, had reportedly been cleared despite single bids.

Azmi warned that scrapping the EUS tender could set the process back by another year, stressing that patients—especially those unable to afford private treatment—cannot wait when timely diagnosis can save lives.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav said the civic hospitals currently lack such a machine and stressed that the EUS facility is urgently needed, particularly as it can help detect cancer. Following objections from corporators, the Standing Committee referred the proposal back to the BMC administration.

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EUS Procedure And Costs

EUS is used to diagnose and assess gastrointestinal and pancreatic diseases, as well as certain cancers. Azmi said patients requiring the procedure are currently being referred to private facilities, where it can cost around Rs. 35,000–Rs. 40,000, adding to the financial burden on economically weaker families.

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