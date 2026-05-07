Mumbai: BMC Standing Committee Seeks Local Tree Plantation Instead Of Replanting Outside City

BMC Standing Committee members discuss monitoring and survival of compensatory tree plantations linked to civic projects | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 7: Despite claims that trees felled for various projects are being replanted outside Mumbai, there is no mechanism to ensure their survival, members of the BMC Standing Committee observed.

Taking serious note of the issue, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed civic officials to identify spaces within Mumbai for tree plantation.

Concerns raised during discussion on plantation proposal

The remarks came during discussions on a proposal to appoint the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation (MFDC) for plantation of 2,278 trees in Panvel affected by the Vidyavihar flyover approach road project.

During the discussion on the proposal, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Yamini Jadhav suggested that instead of a Tree Authority for granting permissions for tree cutting, there should be an independent committee to monitor whether transplanted trees and compensatory plantations have survived.

Corporators call for plantation within Mumbai

BJP corporator Preeti Satam pointed out that the suburban guardian minister had, two days earlier, directed that trees be planted on various authority-controlled plots in Aarey Colony.

She suggested that a similar approach should be considered for plantation within available spaces in Aarey Colony itself, instead of exploring locations outside Mumbai.

Meanwhile, AIMIM corporator Jameer Qureshi highlighted that Rs 56,000 would be spent to transplant a single tree, with a penalty of around Rs 11,000 imposed if the tree dies, and demanded that this penalty amount be increased.

Standing Committee seeks local plantation efforts

Responding to the discussion, Shinde said, "Mumbai still has adequate available land, and efforts should be made to ensure that compensatory plantation and transplanted trees from various projects are planted within the city itself."

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He directed the administration to prioritise identifying suitable land within Mumbai and maximise plantation locally, instead of considering locations such as Panvel.

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