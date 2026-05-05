Mumbai Minister Ashish Shelar Directs Aarey Plantation Plan On 65 Acres Under ₹300 Crore Drive Ahead Of Monsoon | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai: Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday directed officials to prepare an action plan for tree plantation in Aarey Colony, focusing on increasing forest density and expanding green cover ahead of the monsoon season.

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During an inspection visit, Shelar asked Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar to identify vacant land parcels under various government agencies for plantation as part of the state government’s proposed 300-crore tree plantation drive announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Officials accompanying the minister said nearly 65 acres of land across different establishments in Aarey could potentially be used for plantation. Shelar directed authorities to conduct a detailed survey and submit a report on the availability of land, the number and species of trees that can be planted, and the feasibility of developing Miyawaki forests in select areas.

The minister said increasing green cover in suburban Mumbai was necessary in view of rising temperatures and asked departments to adopt scientific and sustainable plantation methods. He instructed officials to include species selection, plantation techniques and maintenance measures in the final plan.

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Officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority were present during the inspection.

Shelar visited several government establishments in Aarey, including the Goregaon Veterinary Hospital, Mahanand Dairy headquarters, SRPF Group 8 and Force One offices, Agro Industries Development Corporation premises, Animal Husbandry Quality Control Laboratory, Central Poultry Development Organisation and the Modern Bakery campus.

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He also reviewed vacant plots earmarked for Metro Bhavan and within the Aarey Metro car shed area, and directed officials to examine the possibility of plantation and measures to improve greenery in those locations.

Metro car shed project & trees row

Aarey Colony became the centre of environmental protests after the BMC in 2019 approved the cutting of over 2,700 trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed project, including 2,232 trees marked for felling. In 2023, the Supreme Court allowed the felling of another 177 trees linked to the project, drawing fresh opposition from activists.