Mumbai: BMC Standing Committee Approves ₹36-Crore Town Hall Gymkhana, But Just 70 Parking Spaces For 237 Corporators Raise Concerns

The proposed Town Hall Gymkhana at Azad Maidan will house civic representatives and administrative facilities, but limited parking has emerged as a major concern | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: The proposed Town Hall Gymkhana opposite BMC headquarters at CSMT may ease the space crunch for corporators, but parking remains a major hurdle.

Despite the Standing Committee’s approval on Thursday, corporators across party lines questioned the provision of just 70 parking spaces. The civic administration ruled out expansion, citing heritage restrictions and space constraints.

Parking Shortage Sparks Debate

Parking emerged as a major bone of contention during a presentation on the proposed Rs 36-crore multi-storey gymkhana at Azad Maidan, with corporators questioning the provision of just 70 parking spaces for 237 elected representatives. NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan flagged the shortfall, pointing out the difficulties faced by corporators travelling from the suburbs.

Supporting her, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav said, "Those forced to park outside BMC headquarters often end up being fined by traffic police."

Corporators also questioned why parking was not planned keeping in mind the proposed 350-seat corporation hall and a possible increase in the number of corporators.

Responding to the concerns, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavanagare-Verma said, "Heritage precinct restrictions, height limitations and space constraints made additional parking unfeasible."

She added that the contractor would have to obtain the necessary NOCs from the Heritage Committee and Metro authorities, as the Aqua Line passes beneath the site.

Standing Committee Assures Alternative Arrangements

While approving the proposal, Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde assured corporators that efforts would be made to resolve the parking issue by taking it up with the state government or exploring alternative arrangements.

Spread across 5,951.40 sq metres, the proposed multi-storey complex will comprise two basement levels, a ground floor, four upper floors and a partial fifth floor. The facility will house a Corporation Hall, press gallery and dedicated chambers for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Leader of Opposition.

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Construction Targeted For Completion In 28 Months

A viewing gallery, rooftop cafeteria and glass dome will enhance the complex, while automated parking, car lifts and capsule elevators will add to its modern features.

Construction is targeted for completion in 28 months, with civic proceedings expected to shift to the new premises by March 2029.

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