Mumbai: BMC Slashes Monthly Public Parking Charges By 50 Per Cent For Residents Within 500 Metres, Tightens Contractor Penalties

Mumbai Civic Body Revises Parking Rates Across 37 Public Parking Lots To Encourage Usage And Ease Congestion | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: With its Public Parking Lots (PPLs) struggling to attract vehicles, the BMC has slashed monthly parking charges by 50% for residents living within a 500-metre radius of the facilities.

The revised circular also penalises contractors for violations, including unauthorised sale of second-hand vehicles on parking premises. Under the 2019 policy, eligible residents were entitled to a 30% concession.

With vehicle ownership surging in Mumbai, the BMC is stepping up efforts to streamline parking management and ease congestion. The civic body operates 37 authorised PPLs across the city, with a combined capacity of 30,135 vehicles. The concession, first introduced in 2019, was aimed at residents living in buildings without dedicated parking facilities.

50% Concession On Monthly Parking Charges

The revised norms impose steep penalties on contractors, including fines of up to Rs 1 lakh or contract termination for running unauthorised garages, workshops, car-wash centres or selling pre-owned vehicles.

Non-functional safety systems attract a Rs 10,000 daily fine, while violations such as illegal parking and failure to submit occupancy reports invite penalties of up to Rs 5,000.

Contractors also face a Rs 1,000 daily fine for non-functional occupancy boards. Unauthorised subletting will invite contract termination and forfeiture of the security deposit.

BJP Corporator Highlights Parking Woes

BJP corporator Akash Purohit said traders and residents in Mumbadevi, particularly Dagina Bazaar and Pydhonie, grapple with severe parking woes, with double parking adding to the congestion. Improved access to public parking lots would provide much-needed relief to local businesses and residents.

Public Parking Lots Across Mumbai

South / Central:

Kalpataru Pay & Park (Dr SS Rao Road, Parel)

Kohinoor PPL (Dadar West)

Lodha Pay & Park (Jacob Circle, Mahalaxmi)

Peninsula Pay & Park (Mazgaon)

Celestia Spaces (Sewri)

Jupiter Mill (Lower Parel)

Western Suburbs:

Pride Hill Developers & Kolekalyan (Santacruz East)

Hill Road (Bandra)

MCGM Pay & Park (Andheri East & Eksar, Borivli West)

Club Aquaria (Borivli)

Eastern Suburbs:

Lodha Supreme & Lodha PPL (Kanjurmarg East)

Goregaon PPL

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Revised Monthly Parking Rates

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