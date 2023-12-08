Mumbai: BMC Slaps ₹3.27 Lakh Penalty On Dahisar Pipeline Damage Contractor; Includes Repair & Wastage Charges

Mumbai: The BMC has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.27 lakh on the contractor responsible for damaging a pipeline in Dahisar East. The penalty includes repair charges, water wastage charges, and a penalty for wastage.

The 300-mm pipeline was damaged near the Dahisar toll plaza on the Western Express Highway during maintenance work by a private contractor on Monday night. The leakage was noticed the next day, and the pipeline was promptly repaired.

'Issues show-cause notice to contractor'

"The contractor, working for laying cables for Adani Electricity Limited, had obtained prior permission for the excavation. Therefore, a 50 per cent penalty for water wastage will be recovered from him. We have issued a show cause notice and instructed the contractor to reply within seven days. The penalty of Rs 3.27 lakh has been imposed after administrative approval. He will have a week to pay the amount," said civic officials.

According to the water department's estimate, approximately 52 lakh liters of water were wasted due to the burst. Water supply in some parts of Dahisar East was affected on Tuesday. The civic body imposed the penalty after considering the expenses for repair work, machinery, manpower, and the amount of water wasted due to the burst, according to civic sources. Earlier, the BMC had imposed a penalty of Rs 1.33 crore on the contractor under whose supervision the 1800-mm water main in Andheri East was damaged on November 30, leading to a severe water crisis in the suburbs.