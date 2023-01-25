Mumbai: BMC shelled out ₹ 15 crore on PM Modi's rally, claims Congress

File

Mumbai: The Congress party on Tuesday alleged that the BMC has spent Rs15 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally held at the BKC grounds on Jan 19.

A party leader, who didn't wish to be named, told The FPJ, “The PM inaugurated only two projects related to the BMC. They were the seven sewage treatment plants (STPs) and road concreting projects. Yet the entire bill was footed by the civic body. Ideally, the State Government should have shared the expenses with the BMC since state schemes were also rolled out that day."

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had already come down heavily on the organisers, alleging that the PM's rally served political purposes while the expenses were borne by the civic administration.

He said this was clearly a misuse of taxpayers' money for political purposes. A senior BMC official confirmed that the civic body had borne all the expenses for the rally. But, he declined to quantify the expenses.

