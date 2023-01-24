Mumbai Winter: 7 ways to keep yourself warm while commuting

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 24, 2023
Knit sweaters or coats, thermal wear, fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm in winter while you commute
Dressing in layers while commuting will help you to transform your outfit to the changing weather in Mumbai. Choose cardigans, sweatshirts, or light jackets that you can easily remove and store while in office to ensure you always stay comfortable despite any temperature
Warm, insulated boots with fleece or wool socks will protect your feets from cold
Touchscreen gloves will allow you to use your phone easily while keeping your hands warmer
Cover your ears and face with a scarf to protect it from cold wind
Carry warm water or hot beverage in an insulated bottle or thermos while you travel so that you can keep yourself hydrated and get relief from cold as well
Keep your skin moisturised as the cold air can dry your skin completely
