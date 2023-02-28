Mumbai: BMC sends notice to Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association for erecting net around park

Mumbai: The BMC has sent a show cause notice to Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association at Shivaji Park in Dadar West for erecting a practice net and bamboo shed around the periphery of the park. The civic body has given seven days time to the association to submit the permission copies, failing which it will be treated as unauthorised and further action will be taken. The BMC also removed the other unauthorised constructions in Shivaji park on Tuesday.

After receiving complaints from the citizens forum of Shivaji Park, the assistant engineer of (Building & Factory) G/North ward, sent a notice to the association on February 24. (The notice copy is with FPJ). The notice sent to the owner/occupier/chairman/secretary of the association states that, on the inspection of the site by the office staff on February 23, a construction of a compound wall by using wire net, bamboo and tarpaulin at the front and back side of the structure was observed. No permission to construction was shown at the site during the inspection.”

The notice further states that, if the association fails to submit the permission copy for the same, then the work will be treated as unauthorised and further action as per Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Regional and Town planning Act, will be initiated against them.

Prakash Belwade of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Citizen Forum said, “many such institutions have encroached on the area by putting additional fences around them. We as alert citizens have been complaining to G/North ward for the past year.”

The civic team took action and removed bamboo sheds and nets of some of it on Tuesday, confirmed civic sources.

Meanwhile, the sources from the Kabaddi association confirmed receiving the BMC's notice and said that they will soon reply to it. He also said that the glasses of the office break every time the ball enters from the ground. So to prevent the ball entering from the field, we erected nets. If the BMC wants us to remove the nets we will do so accordingly.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC to begin nullah cleaning works in city from March