Mumbai: BMC Seizes ₹25 Lakh Worth Of Unauthorised Tobacco Products In A-Ward Crackdown

Action taken by BMC's A ward against 'pan bidi' shops outside CSMT on Thursday | File Photo

Mumbai, July 23: Following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) crackdowns across the city, the BMC has also swung into action. From July 1 to 23, in A Ward alone, which comprises areas such as Colaba, Fort, Churchgate and Marine Drive, the licence department raided 123 pan-bidi shops and seized unauthorised goods worth around Rs 25 lakh, officials said. The seized goods included cigarettes, gutkha (tobacco) and other tobacco products.

Raids Outside CSMT

On Thursday, action was taken against unauthorised pan and cigarette stalls outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and goods worth around Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from unauthorised sellers. The action was taken on Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road, P. D'Mello Road and Murzban Road.

Action taken by BMC's A ward against 'pan bidi' shops outside CSMT on Thursday |

"The stalls were authorised, but they did not hold licences to sell cigarettes. There is a separate pan-bidi licence issued to shops to sell cigarettes and other permitted items containing tobacco."

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Civic Action Intensifies

The officer said that since the FDA has intensified its action across the city, the civic ward office has also been receiving more calls from police stations to take action against the unauthorised sale of cigarettes and gutkha.

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