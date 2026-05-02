Mumbai: BMC Rolls Out Methane And Odour Monitoring At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground After HC Rebuke

BMC has begun stricter methane and odour monitoring at Kanjurmarg landfill after High Court concerns over pollution | File Photo

Mumbai, May 2: Following strong observations from the Bombay High Court (HC) over pollution and foul odour from the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, the BMC has rolled out a monitoring system to track methane emissions and control stench.

Complaints will now be formally recorded and continuously monitored for faster response. Any detection of foul odour will be immediately flagged to dumping ground management, which will identify the source and take immediate corrective action, said a senior civic official.

Amid concerns over methane emissions affecting Mulund, Vikhroli and Bhandup, the HC warned the BMC over mismanagement at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground and urged immediate corrective action, including possible shutdown and relocation.

The court later conducted a site visit following petitions by residents and NGO Vanashakti. During inspection, the judges expressed concern over the dumping ground's close proximity to densely populated Kannamwar Nagar and nearby mangrove ecosystems.

BMC deploys monitoring system

Following HC directives, the BMC has deployed a site supervisor and monitoring vans to assess gas emissions and odour levels at the dumping ground.

"The supervisor will conduct at least two daily inspections and maintain an “odour diary” of observations. Monitoring will be carried out every 12 hours during operations, with additional checks permitted in case of odour issues, including assessment of waste and surface water conditions. Any odour detection will be immediately reported for source identification and resolution. Inspection findings, corrective measures, and weather data will be systematically recorded," an official said.

Citizens seek urgent action

A citizens’ group from Vikhroli, Shivsagar Yuvak Krida Mandal, has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking urgent action over health concerns caused by the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, affecting Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup. They cite continued waste dumping despite complaints, protests, and HC observations.

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The site is reportedly the 12th highest methane-emitting landfill globally (2026 UCLA study), and about 6,300 metric tonnes of Mumbai’s daily waste—around 90%—is sent there.

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