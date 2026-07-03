Mumbai: BMC Revives Mumbadevi Temple Precinct Redevelopment With Revised ₹88 Crore Plan

The BMC has revived the Mumbadevi Temple precinct redevelopment with upgraded public amenities and a pedestrian-friendly design | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: The long-delayed beautification and redevelopment of the Mumbadevi Temple precinct is back on track, with the BMC floating fresh tenders on Friday after the project remained stalled for nearly two years amid the controversy over the proposed multi-level robotic parking facility.

The civic body has slashed the originally planned budget for the project from Rs 220 crore to Rs 88 crore. The redesigned project aims to create a clean, safe and pedestrian-friendly heritage precinct, with upgraded visitor amenities, a first-aid room, a nursing room and other public conveniences.

Project Revived With Revised Plan

The facelift of the 6,700-square-metre Mumbadevi Temple precinct was unveiled in 2024 to ease chronic congestion around the historic shrine, dedicated to the city's presiding deity, from whom Mumbai derives its name.

During festivals, the precinct witnesses massive footfalls, with the lack of basic amenities such as seating, resting areas, toilets and parking forcing devotees onto surrounding roads, creating congestion and safety hazards.

The original plan proposed redesigning the precinct to accommodate up to 7,000 devotees at a time, with walkways, seating areas, temple gardens, toilets, nursing rooms and senior citizen-friendly facilities.

The project was shelved in July 2024 after a controversial proposal to build a 17-storey robotic parking tower with space for 546 vehicles triggered widespread opposition. Reviving the stalled plan, the BMC on Friday floated a fresh Rs 88-crore tender for the temple precinct's beautification, dropping the contentious parking component.

The project covers three civic-owned plots around the temple and seeks to create a clean, safe and pedestrian-friendly heritage precinct. It includes stone paving, landscaping, decorative lighting, CCTV surveillance, signages and upgraded public amenities such as pathways, seating, toilets, drinking water facilities, a first-aid room, a nursing room and other visitor conveniences.

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Five-Year Maintenance Included

"The contractor will be responsible for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the developed area for a period of five years after completion of the work. The project is expected to improve the overall experience of devotees and visitors while enhancing the cultural and heritage significance of the Mumbadevi Temple precinct," said an official.

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