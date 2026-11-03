Mumbai: BMC Revives ₹36 Crore Town Hall Project At Azad Maidan; New Corporation Hall Expected By March 2029

The Proposed Town Hall Complex Will Feature A 320-Seat Corporation Hall, Civic Leaders' Chambers And Modern Facilities | File Photo

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: The BMC has revived its ambitious Rs 36 crore Town Hall Gymkhana project featuring a new corporation hall at Azad Maidan, putting the long-pending civic infrastructure plan back on track.

A revised proposal has been submitted to the Standing Committee for approval, with construction targeted for completion within 28 months and the civic body's proceedings expected to shift to the new premises by March 2029.

New Civic Complex And Facilities

Spread across 5,951.40 sq metres, the proposed multi-storey complex will comprise two basement levels, a ground floor, four upper floors and a partial fifth floor. The facility will house a 320-seat Corporation Hall, press gallery and dedicated chambers for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Leader of Opposition.

A viewing gallery, rooftop cafeteria and an imposing glass dome will add to the architectural appeal, while two-level basement parking, automated stack parking, car lifts and capsule elevators will provide modern infrastructure.

The project also envisages advanced fire-fighting and alarm systems, public address facilities and extensive landscaping, positioning the complex as a modern civic hub.

Construction Cost And Lowest Bidder

Although the estimated construction cost is Rs 33.66 crore, the project has attracted five bidders, with D. Thakkar Construction Pvt. Ltd. emerging as the lowest bidder at 12.96 per cent below the estimated cost. However, the inclusion of GST, water and sewage taxes and other applicable charges has pushed the overall financial outlay to approximately Rs 44 crore.

Space Constraints At BMC Headquarters

The project comes against the backdrop of mounting space constraints at the BMC's iconic headquarters opposite CSMT. Designed by Frederick William Stevens in the Venetian Gothic–Indo-Saracenic style and completed in 1893, the heritage building houses the historic Corporation Hall, where Mumbai's elected representatives convene.

Inspired by municipal halls in Glasgow and Birmingham, the chamber was damaged in the 2003 fire but subsequently restored to its original architectural grandeur.

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However, the historic hall is increasingly struggling to accommodate the expanding civic body, including its additional nominated members and growing seating requirements. The proposed Town Hall is expected to address this long-standing space crunch.

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