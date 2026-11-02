BMC Opens 10-Bed Dialysis Centre At Mulund Hospital, Facility To Serve Up To 50 Patients Daily |

Mumbai: Kidney patients in Mulund and neighbouring areas will soon have access to affordable dialysis services, with the BMC inaugurating a 10-bed dialysis centre at the Shrimati Mansadevi Tulsiram Agarwal General Hospital on Sunday.

Ashish Shelar Inaugurates Facility With Capacity To Treat 50 Patients Daily

The facility was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar. Set up under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through Mukta Kidney and Dialysis Centre, the facility can cater to up to 50 patients daily through multiple sessions and is expected to benefit hundreds of patients annually.

The dialysis centre has been established on the third floor of the hospital, with healthcare staff provided by the private partner. Patients covered under the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will be eligible for treatment under the schemes' annual coverage limit of Rs 5 lakh. Other patients will also be able to avail themselves of dialysis at subsidised rates.

Ashish Shelar Stresses Need For Affordable And Quality Dialysis Services

Speaking at the inauguration, Shelar said patients requiring dialysis should have easy access to affordable and quality treatment. He added that the PPP initiative would provide an opportunity to serve patients who require regular dialysis.

MLA Mihir Kotecha described the facility as a Diwali gift for residents of Mulund.

The hospital's new building was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 14, 2025. It currently has 110 beds and provides services in general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology, paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, hypertension and diabetes care, besides laboratory facilities.

The BMC is also planning to introduce Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses at the hospital and is appointing specialist doctors required for the programme. CT scan and MRI facilities are expected to become operational within the next six months.

The inauguration was attended by MLA Mihir Kotecha, corporators Prakash Gangadhare and Neil Somaiya, former corporator Samidha Kamble, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar and Medical Superintendent Dr Rajusingh Rathod, among others.

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