Mumbai: BMC rescues 850 stray cattle in year, recovers Rs 10 lakh penalty

The Cattle Pound department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seized 850 stray cattle during the financial year 2020-21 and recovered Rs 9.74 lakh penalty from the cattle owners.

"There are so so many instances of stray cattle roaming around Mumbai city. Some are owned, while some are not owned and they are just left on the streets by themselves. These animals are then seen roaming on the roads and causing traffic jams. They could also be hurt at times. Such animals are caught by our team and are kept in the cattle pound for 10 days. We wait for the owners to reach out to us and claim the animal within 10 days, said Kalimpasha Pathan, the Head of BMC's Veterinary Health Department and the Deonar Abattoir.

If it is their first offence, then the department collects a cash penalty, but for a repeat office, the animal is not returned to them. "Moreover if the owners do not turn up at all or commit the second offence, then these animals are sent to an organisation named 'Jivdaya Mandali' which takes care of these animals till their death,” said Pathan.

The cattle pound located at Malad is currently undergoing renovation. “We have reconstructing the Cattle Pound. The shelters will be improvised scientifically, which means that we will have well-built separate enclosures and good medical facilities for the animals.” Pathan said adding "“We will also join hands with NGOs which can volunteer to take care of such animals because it’s important to make sure the animals are in good health and the NGOs can help us through their expertise in the matter and run these shelters compassionately. So that the living conditions of these stray animals can be improved tremendously.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:30 PM IST