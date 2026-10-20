Mumbai: BMC Removes Stench-Emitting Garbage Bin Near Mumbadevi Temple In Bhuleshwar After FPJ Report

The BMC has removed a foul-smelling garbage bin from Dagina Bazaar near Mumbadevi Temple following FPJ’s report on sanitation concerns | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Acting on a report published by The Free Press Journal (FPJ) on October 17, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday removed a large garbage bin near Mumbadevi Temple in Bhuleshwar that had been emitting a foul stench and causing inconvenience to devotees and local traders.

The garbage bin, located in the Dagina Bazaar area near Mumbai's prominent Zaveri Bazaar jewellery market, had become a persistent sanitation concern, with waste accumulating around it. The problem was particularly troubling during Navratri, when thousands of devotees visited the temple.

Following the FPJ report highlighting the issue, the civic administration took cognisance of the complaints and removed the bin, addressing a long-standing concern raised by locals.

BMC Had Assured Action After Complaints

Before the removal, Sunil Mane, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the BMC's C Ward, had acknowledged the issue and assured action. "We have received a complaint about the issue and recently carried out a cleaning drive at the spot. We are also trying to identify a suitable location to shift the dustbin," he had said.

The civic body's action follows complaints from devotees, traders and residents about the unhygienic surroundings and persistent foul smell near the temple. Devotees visiting Mumbadevi Temple often wait for three to four hours in queues for darshan. The stench from the garbage bin had made the waiting experience uncomfortable, particularly for those standing nearby.

Foul Odour Affected Devotees And Businesses

The issue had also affected local businesses and charitable activities around the temple. Food packets and refreshments are frequently distributed to devotees, but the foul odour made it difficult for visitors to consume food comfortably.

Social worker Ravindra Jain had said the issue had repeatedly been brought to the attention of corporators, public representatives and BMC officials, but an effective solution had remained elusive.

Local traders and residents had urged the civic administration to ensure regular cleaning, timely garbage collection and a permanent waste management arrangement to prevent waste from accumulating again.

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The removal of the bin comes as a relief to devotees and traders in the area. However, locals have stressed the need for sustained sanitation measures to ensure that the problem does not recur, particularly during festivals when footfall around the temple rises significantly.

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