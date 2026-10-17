Garbage Bin Near Mumbadevi Temple Leaves Devotees And Traders Troubled By Foul Smell During Navratri; Locals Demand BMC Action | AI

Mumbai: A large municipal garbage bin near Mumbadevi Temple, the city's presiding deity, has become a source of foul odour and inconvenience for local traders and devotees visiting the shrine during Navratri. The garbage bin, located a short distance from the temple in the Dagina Bazaar area, has raised concerns over sanitation and civic management in one of south Mumbai's busiest commercial and religious precincts.

Garbage Problem Hits Commercial Hub

Zaveri Bazaar is Mumbai's historic and premier marketplace for gold, silver, diamonds and gemstones. However, the garbage accumulated around a large Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bin in the vicinity of the temple has become a persistent problem, affecting both business establishments and devotees visiting the shrine.

Mumbadevi Temple attracts large numbers of devotees every day, particularly during Navratri. Many visitors have to wait in queues for three to four hours to seek the blessings of the Goddess. The presence of garbage and the foul smell in the surrounding area has made the waiting experience uncomfortable for devotees.

Despite repeated complaints to public representatives, corporators and BMC officials, the problem reportedly remains unresolved, prompting questions about the civic administration's response to sanitation concerns around a prominent religious site.

Unhygienic surroundings trouble devotees: Mumbadevi Temple is an important centre of faith for devotees from Mumbai and other parts of the country. Maintaining cleanliness around the shrine is particularly important during festivals, when the number of visitors increases significantly.

However, the garbage bin and the waste scattered around it have become a source of concern for local traders and devotees. Apart from causing inconvenience, the foul smell and unhygienic surroundings have also raised concerns about public health and sanitation.

Food distribution affected by foul smell: Food packets and refreshments are often distributed to devotees as part of charitable and religious activities near the temple. However, the unhygienic conditions and foul smell reportedly make it difficult for devotees to consume food comfortably in the area.

Those waiting for hours to enter the temple are particularly affected, as they have little choice but to remain in the vicinity of the garbage bin while standing in queues.

Ravindra Jain raises the issue: Social worker Ravindra Jain has raised concerns over the problem and said that the matter had been brought to the attention of corporators, public representatives and BMC officials. However, the lack of an effective resolution has continued to inconvenience devotees and local businesses.

Jain has urged the authorities to take the issue seriously and ensure proper sanitation around the temple. He stressed that a prominent religious destination such as Mumbadevi Temple should have adequate cleanliness arrangements, particularly during the festive season.

Demand for regular cleaning, proper waste disposal: Locals have demanded that the BMC inspect the site and ensure regular cleaning around the garbage bin. They have also called for timely waste collection and effective measures to eliminate the foul smell.

If the existing location of the bin is obstructing devotees' queues or pedestrian movement, the civic administration should consider shifting it to a more suitable location, they said. Residents and traders also want a permanent arrangement to prevent the problem from recurring.

When will the administration act?: With Navratri drawing large numbers of devotees to Mumbadevi Temple, maintaining a clean and hygienic environment around the shrine has become increasingly important. Devotees visit the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the Goddess, not to endure foul smells and unhygienic surroundings while waiting for darshan.

Despite complaints reportedly being made to the authorities, the persistence of the problem has raised questions about the effectiveness of the civic response. The demand is now for concrete action rather than assurances, with the BMC being urged to ensure regular cleaning, timely garbage disposal and lasting relief from the foul smell.

The key question remains that when will devotees and traders in Dagina Bazaar finally get relief from the garbage and foul odour near Mumbadevi Temple?

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