25-Foot-Tall Floral Bathukamma Steals Spotlight At Navratri Celebrations In Bhiwandi, Showcases Telangana's Rich Cultural Heritage |

Bhiwandi: A 25-foot-tall floral Bathukamma emerged as the centre of attraction at a cultural celebration held in Padmanagar Bhiwandi during Navratri offering a vibrant glimpse of Telangana’s traditions and folk heritage. The festival was organised by the Shri Markandeya Mahamuni Vachanalay Samiti and Swabhiman Seva Sanstha to mark the 25th anniversary of the library.

Women Celebrate With Traditional Songs

Decorated with colourful flowers the towering Bathukamma drew a large number of local residents. Women dressed in traditional attire gathered around the floral arrangement, singing folk songs and moving in circles as part of the celebrations. The festivities kept the Padmanagar area immersed in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

According to the organisers, the Bathukamma festival had previously been celebrated on a relatively modest scale. This year, the event was organised on a grand scale to commemorate the library’s silver jubilee.

BJP Leader Praises Cultural Unity

BJP leader and corporator Santosh Shetty said that promoting Telangana’s culture and traditions on such a large scale in Maharashtra was a matter of pride. He added that cultural programmes of this nature play an important role in bringing together traditions from different regions.

Among those present were Rajita Konda, chairperson of the municipal ward committee 3; corporators Sumit Patil, Preeti Jagatap, Suvarna Mhatre, Mahendra Gaikwad and Shashilata Shetty. Pottabattini Ramakrishna, president of the Padmashali community executive president Konka Mallesham, and vice-president Konda Mohan also attended the event.

Gouda Srinivas, president of the library committee, thanked the committee members and volunteers for their support in making the celebrations successful.

At the conclusion of the programme, participating women were given turmeric and kumkum, pulihora prasad and small gifts.

The towering floral Bathukamma, traditional songs and enthusiastic participation of women brought the cultural spirit of Telangana to life in Bhiwandi.

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