Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Inaugurates Umed Mart To Empower Rural Women, Flags Off 5 Ambulances For Tribal Areas |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar Zilla Parishad on Saturday launched two initiatives aimed at promoting rural development, empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, with Forest Minister of Maharashtra and Palghar district’s Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik inaugurating the Umed Mart and flagging off five new ambulances for primary health centres across the district.

The Umed Mart, established through the District Rural Development Agency under the Zilla Parishad, will provide a dedicated marketplace for products manufactured by women’s self-help groups (SHGs). The five new ambulances, procured under the District Annual Plan (General) through District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) funds for the current financial year, are expected to improve access to emergency medical services, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

Umed Mart to promote women-led enterprises

Inaugurating the mart at the Zilla Parishad premises, Naik expressed confidence that the initiative would provide women’s self-help groups with a reliable marketplace for their products, strengthen their economic independence and generate employment opportunities in rural areas.

The mart will showcase and sell a variety of locally produced goods, including food products, Warli paintings, wooden carved artefacts, handicrafts, jewellery and other products manufactured by women’s groups.

The initiative aims to provide rural women with a professional platform to display their skills, establish a market identity for their products and increase their income through direct sales. It is also expected to encourage women entrepreneurs to focus on marketing and business development alongside production.

Located within the Zilla Parishad premises, the mart will make local products accessible to government officials, employees and citizens, potentially helping self-help groups build a regular customer base and expand their sales.

Five new ambulances to strengthen emergency services

At the same event, Naik inaugurated five new ambulances procured for primary health centres across Palghar district. The vehicles were formally commissioned by flagging them off in the presence of elected representatives and senior officials.

The ambulances have been allotted to five primary health centres: Saiwan in Dahanu taluka, Amagaon in Talasari, Parali in Wada, Khodala in Mokhada and Sakharshet in Jawhar.

The district health department operates 64 institutions, comprising 46 primary health centres and 18 health teams. Although 59 ambulances are currently available, eight vehicles date back to the 2011–2013 period. Additional vehicles are required at centres without dedicated ambulances and at newly constructed health facilities.

Against an overall requirement for 19 additional ambulances, five were purchased during the current financial year using DPDC funds.

The new vehicles are expected to improve emergency response and facilitate timely transportation of patients to healthcare facilities, particularly for residents of remote and tribal communities who often face challenges in accessing medical services.

Both initiatives reflect the district administration’s focus on strengthening grassroots development by creating livelihood opportunities for rural women while improving essential public services.

MLA Rajendra Gavit, Padma Shri awardee and renowned Tarpa musician Bhiklya Dinda, former Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh,

Additional Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Patil, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ijaz Ahmed Sharif Masalat, former Agriculture Committee chairman Sandeep Pawade, former Zilla Parishad members Neeta Patil and Bhavana Vichare and District Health Officer Dr Santosh Chaudhary, and were among those present at the programme.

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