Mumbai: BMC Removes 640 Unauthorised Banners And Posters In Special Citywide Drive

BMC's special enforcement drive removed hundreds of unauthorised political, religious and commercial banners across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, July 23: The BMC launched a special drive against unauthorised banners and posters across Mumbai on Wednesday, removing 640 illegal banners and posters from the city and suburbs in a single day.

Political Banners Top List

Of the 640 unauthorised banners and posters removed on Wednesday, 336 were political, 186 religious and 118 commercial. The BMC said its licence department conducts regular drives against illegal hoardings, banners and posters and initiates action against violators.

The civic body has appealed to citizens, social organisations and political parties not to erect any hoardings, banners or posters on public roads and footpaths without prior permission.

Policy Aims To Curb Menace

The BMC removes 15,000 to 20,000 illegal hoardings, banners and posters every year, with nearly 45% linked to political birthday greetings and festive celebrations.

To curb the menace, the civic body introduced the Outdoor Advertisement Display Policy last year, making prior written permission mandatory for all outdoor displays.

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Violators face action under Section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which provide for penalties, including up to three months' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 2,000.

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