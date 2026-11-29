BMC removed over 16,000 illegal displays across Mumbai, but action against offenders remains limited | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: Mumbai's public spaces are being overrun by illegal banners, boards and posters, but accountability remains elusive. The BMC's own Licence Department report reveals that 16,153 illegal displays were removed between October 8 and November 27, 2026 — an average of 317 every day. Yet, police stations received letters in only 147 cases, while FIRs and prosecutions stood at a shocking 17 — barely 0.1 per cent of the total.

Banners Account For Most Violations

Banners were the biggest problem, with 10,250 removed, followed by 4,982 boards and 716 posters. The civic body also removed 237 flags and recorded 18 cases of wall defacement.

Religious and social messaging topped the list with 9,157 items, accounting for 57 per cent of the total. This included 6,033 banners alone. Political publicity followed with 4,947 items (31 per cent), comprising 2,845 banners, 1,945 boards and 157 posters. Commercial advertising accounted for 1,844 items (12 per cent).

Festival Period Sees Sharp Surge

The festival-period surge was extraordinary. On October 21, the BMC removed 1,736 displays in a single day, followed by 1,531 on October 22 and 1,495 on October 20. The civic body reportedly removes 15,000–20,000 illegal hoardings annually, with numbers rising during festivals and elections.

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of Fight for Right Foundation, said, "The BMC seems efficient at removing illegal banners but far less effective at holding offenders accountable. Public spaces are not anyone's private advertising platforms. Whether the violator is a political party, religious organisation or commercial advertiser, the law must apply equally. Otherwise, illegal flex culture will never end."

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Action Taken From October 8 To November 27

Banners – 10,250

Religious / Social: 6,033

Political: 2,845

Commercial: 1,372

Boards – 4,982

Religious / Social: 2,587

Political: 1,945

Commercial: 450

Posters – 716

Religious / Social: 537

Political: 157

Commercial: 22

Wall Defacement: 18

Flags Removed: 237

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