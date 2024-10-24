Mumbai: BMC Removes 11,757 Illegal Banners And Posters Ahead Of Assembly Elections, No Cases Filed Against Violators

The BMC has conducted special drives to remove illegal banners, posters, flags, and cut-out hoardings displayed throughout the city. | FPJ/ Representative Image

Ahead of the state assembly elections, approximately 11,757 illegal banners and posters have been removed across the city since the model code of conduct took effect on October 15. Notably, not a single case has been registered against the violators.

In recent days, the BMC has conducted special drives to remove illegal banners, posters, flags, and cut-out hoardings displayed throughout the city. Approximately 1,268 banners and posters were taken down from government property, 7,824 from public places, and 2,665 from private premises. The number of illegal banners and posters in the city tends to spike during festive seasons, particularly in September, when celebrations for Ganeshotsav and Navratrotsav lead to increased displays. The civic authorities had instructed the license department to conduct inspections at night and remove illegal banners. Consequently, a team was formed to initiate action on October 15.

Despite ongoing criticism from the Bombay High Court regarding its inaction on illegal displays, the BMC has yet to finalise a comprehensive policy to restrict such banners. Although a policy on ‘outdoor advertisement displays’ was drafted in August following the tragic billboard collapse in Ghatkopar that resulted in 17 deaths in May, its implementation has been delayed due to the upcoming state assembly elections. The new draft policy mandates that no agency may erect or display advertisements such as banners, boards, or flags, without written permission. Unauthorised displays will be punishable under section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, and The Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, which can lead to up to three months imprisonment, a fine of Rs2,000, or both.