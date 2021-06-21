Mumbai: BMC releases informative video on 'Project Victory'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released an informative video (Marathi and English) on Project Victory, and the initiative to make availability of dialysis facilities easy for Covid and suspected Covid patients.

According to the BMC since May 2020, there are estimated to be more than 10,000 people undergoing dialysis on a permanent basis at around 200 different facilities.

"As many such patients had lost their lives since the pandemic started in March 2020, it was extremely critical & urgent to ensure that none of these citizens lose their lives owing to the non-availability of timely dialysis facilities in any of the COVID hospitals in Mumbai.

Therefore, within 12 days of my joining as Municipal Commissioner, BMC, on a war footing, portal covid dialysis was developed under Project Victory’ with the help of IIT, Mumbai and Apex Kidney Foundation, Mumbai to create a world-class state of the art unique facility for dialysis of COVID positive/suspected COVID patients, working on auto-pilot," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner.

"This video illustrates how till May ’21, more than 2000 COVID positive/suspected Covid patients on permanent dialysis benefitted from this project leading to zero death amongst COVID positive/suspected covid patients on permanent dialysis due to lack of dialysis, since this facility started from 20th May 2020," Chahal added.