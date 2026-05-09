Mumbai: BMC Releases ₹206.5 Crore Mayor’s Development Fund On SAP System To Fast-Track Civic Works

BMC has activated the ₹206.5 crore Mayor’s Development Fund to accelerate ward-level civic and infrastructure projects across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: The Rs 206.5 crore fund distributed by Mayor Ritu Tawde among elected corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was made available by the civic administration on the SAP system on Saturday.

This will enable the concerned departments to grant immediate administrative approval, complete the tender process and begin execution of local development works without delay.

Corporators receive annual development allocations

Each corporator is entitled to an annual development fund of Rs 1.6 crore. Over and above this, the Standing Committee makes additional allocations.

For the current financial year, corporators from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance were granted Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore each, while opposition corporators received Rs 25 lakh each, highlighting a significant disparity in fund distribution.

Separately, the General Body on Friday cleared a Rs 206 crore Mayor’s Development Fund, the highest in the civic body’s history.

The fund is allocated to corporators based on the Mayor’s recommendations.

Majority of funds allocated to ruling alliance

Civic records reveal that nearly Rs 200 crore out of the total Mayor’s Development Fund has been allocated to corporators from the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena (Shinde Sena) and factions of the Nationalist Congress Party supporting the government.

Of the 227 elected corporators, 89 are from the BJP, 29 from the Sena and three from the NCP factions.

"The enhanced discretionary fund was created by reallocating money from key civic departments such as solid waste management, road concreting and bridges," said an official.

Funds released for civic development projects

Following the approval of capital expenditure for 2026–27 at Friday’s meeting, funds will now be released for civic projects across Mumbai, including infrastructure, sanitation and ward-level development works.

“The funds for development works have been made available on the SAP system, which will speed up execution of civic amenities and local development projects proposed by corporators,” an official said.

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While revenue expenditure was cleared last month, the Standing Committee’s approval of an Rs 800-crore development fund had triggered criticism over alleged disproportionate allocation among corporators.

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