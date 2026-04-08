Mumbai: BMC Reduces Tree Felling For Malabar Hill Reservoir Project, Plans Alternate Tank Near Hanging Gardens | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: Following strong citizen resistance, the BMC has significantly scaled down tree cutting for the Malabar Hill Reservoir project. The original plan would have impacted 389 trees, including 200 slated for transplantation. Under a revised design featuring a 52 Million litres per day (MLD) alternate tank, the number of affected trees has been reduced to under 100.

An alternative water tank will be built on a plot behind the iconic Hanging Gardens, above the existing reservoir. The project is vital to ensure continuous supply during repairs to the reservoir, as any failure of the current structure could affect South Mumbai’s distribution system, claims, civic officials. Under the revised plan, the alternative tank falls within the "funnel of vision," making approval from the state government's Urban Development Department mandatory. This requirement is likely to subject the project to an additional level of scrutiny before it can progress further.

"Spread across 4,000 sq m, the alternative tank project will allocate 2,200 sq m exclusively for reservoir construction, while the remaining area will be used for supporting infrastructure such as valves, micro-tunnelling systems, and pumps,” he added. The BMC is planning to engage experts in cases where trees are affected, with efforts focused on transplanting those that may obstruct the project. The trees likely to be impacted include Ashoka, Fanas, Bel, Mango, and Jambhul species. The civic body has revised the construction plan for the alternative tank to preserve large-girth trees.

The century-old reservoir beneath Hanging Gardens supplies 147 MLD of water to South Mumbai. Following a 2022 audit that flagged structural concerns, the BMC approved a reconstruction plan worth nearly Rs 698 crore, which included building a 90 MLD replacement tank. Work commenced in 2023, but the project soon drew public attention after notices were placed on trees in Hanging Gardens slated for removal, triggering strong opposition from Malabar Hill residents.

Amid the protests, the BMC shelved its plan in 2023 to demolish and reconstruct the reservoir. Instead, it shifted to a phased repair strategy that necessitates the construction of an alternative tank. However, residents have questioned the need for such a facility, arguing that repairs could be carried out in phases by isolating sections of the reservoir, with the remaining capacity deemed sufficient to maintain supply. They have also indicated plans to approach the court over the issue.

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