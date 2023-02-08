Mumbai: BMC razes illegally built 'Darshan Baug' bungalow in Madh

Representative Image | FPJ

The BMC razed the illegally constructed Darshan Baug bungalow on Madh-Marve Road in Malad (W) on Tuesday, reports from Times of India stated.

Six more illegally built bungalows will be demolished soon.

After BJP leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that studios and bungalows were built illegally in Madh's no-development zone, notices under Section 351 of the MMC Act were issued to 20-odd bungalows, many of which were used for film and TV shoots. He also claimed that permissions were only granted to erect temporary structures.

A civic official told TOI that the Darshan Baug bungalow was built in the 1990s without permission from the building proposals department and hence was illegal. He added that the bungalow owner has moved court over the demolition.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)