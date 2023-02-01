Mumbai: BMC razes 25 of 152 illegal structures in Malad for road widening

Image for representation | File

The BMC has undertaken demolition of 152 structures to clear a bottleneck in Pathanwadi at Malad East. Nearly 25 structures were removed by the civic team of P-North ward on Wednesday; the remaining will be cleared in the next 15 days. The road will be widened to ease traffic movement, a civic official said.

Several structures have come up causing traffic snarls

Pathanwadi Road has been reserved for widening under the Development Plan 2034. In the past few years, several structures have come up on this narrow road causing traffic disruptions. The BMC has, therefore, undertaken the work to widen the road up to 18.30mt.

To start the project, the civic body has to first remove scores of illegal commercial and residential structures. The civic team of eight engineers, along with 30 labourers, three JCB machines, two dumpers and Mumbai police personnel were on duty for the demolition drive.

25 illegal structures razed in first phase

A civic official said, “In the first phase, 25 illegal structures were razed, while compensation has been worked out for 81 eligible structures. The eligible residential structures will get alternate accommodation and commercial structures will be given monetary compensation on ready reckoner rates as per the BMC policy. The bottleneck will be cleared in the next 15 days.”